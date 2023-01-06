Former 5FM star Kid Fonque heads up A&R department at UK label, Defected Records

Just a few weeks after Kid Fonque left 5FM, where he was a radio host for more than six years, he has now been appointed as the Head of A&R at Defected Records. “I'm very proud to announce that I'm in London, United Kingdom to take up my new role as Head Of A&R at the biggest dance music label on the planet, Defected,” he announced on social media on Thursday.

“This comes off the back of making Mzansi musicians my area of expertise - along with complimentary international sounds via my Selective Sounds radio show on 5FM and my record labels Stay True Sounds & STY TRU BTS.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by kidFonque (@kidfonque) Apart from his work at 5FM, Fonque, whose real name is Allan Nicoll, has also served as label manager at Soul Candi Records and founded Stay True Sounds and STY TRU BTS. “Stay True Sounds has played a vital role in the breakthrough careers of so many talented SA house artists such as China Charmeleon, SGVO, Bruce Loko, Dwson, Jazzuelle, Hypaphonik, Chronical Deep, Fka Mash and so many more.”

Fonque reassured his fans that his label is not going anywhere and that this new role is going to allow the label to grow globally with the support of Defected. “As part of my international journey, Stay True Sounds will be joining the Defected stable and I'll continue to rep South Africa. “Equally important, I have the opportunity to make numerous trips home each year to continue sourcing and plugging South African talent into Europe,” he posted.

