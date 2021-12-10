Former ‘7de Laan’ star Themsie Times passes away

Veteran actress Themsie Times, most popularly known for her role as Maria Zibula on ’7de Laan’ has died. The 70-year-old actress was a part of the ’7de Laan’ cast for 13 years and left in 2016.

’7de Laan’ publicity manager Kayleen Bessit confirmed on Friday that the star had died and that more information would be released to the public. Born in the Eastern Cape, she left her hometown in Gqeberha at the age of 17 to pursue her dreams of an acting career. During her career the star featured in several hit local productions such as the first season of ’Yizo Yizo’, where she portrayed the role of Ma Jordan.

The actress also featured in two seasons of sitcom ’Madam and Eve’. She also featured in season two and three of Mzansi Magic drama 'Isithembiso' as Thenjiwe. When she left her famous role of Maria in 2016, Times, speaking to You magazine, spoke highly of her co-stars Oubaas and Hilda, portrayed by Pierre van Pletzen and Annelisa Weiland. “I miss Oubaas and Hilda,” she said.

“They’re my home away from home. I miss them a lot,” Times added. Tributes have poured on social media for the veteran actress. Local actress Salamina Mosese recalled how she and the actress were once dressing room mates.