Former 'Backstage' actor Sibusiso Radebe dies
Former BackStage Actor Sibusiso Radebe has passed away. Deepest condolences to the family and friends. Lale ngoxolo Bhungane 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#RIPSibusisoRadebe pic.twitter.com/LY2FSZnS53— MacAweSocialMedia (@MacAweSocialMe) January 10, 2020
Known for playing Vusi on the etv soapie, Radebe was also a YOTV presenter — having started his tv career as a presenter on X-Attitude.
He was also an accomplished dancer and musical theatre star. #RIPSibusisoRadebe pic.twitter.com/ppUX23S7hM
He lived his life and fought the fight and now he is gone. May the good Lord welcome your soul. #RIPSibusisoRadebe on the 1of January his Facebook post was "I wish all of you peace and so much love. You are one of the beautiful👼of God now. pic.twitter.com/KXKdQSQNnx— MbaliLegacy (@MbaliLegacy) January 10, 2020
Thank you for sharing your art and love with us, watching you on screen and knowing you brought my own vision closer, you inspired, entertained and taught other black children in this country that we can achieve our dreams, rest well Sibu #RIPSibusisoRadebe pic.twitter.com/jBns9LmXtU— Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (@vuyomse) January 10, 2020