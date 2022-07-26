Former Cape Town girl band gets shout out from Viola Davis

The video was filmed in 2017 when the ladies Lauren-Lee van Rheede, Felicity Kiran and Anray Amansure performed on the “Expresso Morning Show” on SABC 3. They performed a Cape Flats version of Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable”, which they called “Stap Links”. Davis posted a snippet of the video and captioned it: “Me talking to my anxiety and self doubt … (I’m the sista in the black dress) #TudahleffTudahleff 🗣 #DontTouch #OldieButGoodie #LinkInBio.”

She credits the artists and also the show they appeared on. Her video gained over a million views after she posted it on Thursday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis) The song was the brainchild of Cape Town performer Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd, who was directing the “Le’ Femme Show” with Woman2Woman at the time.

Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd told IOL Entertainment that the performance on “Expresso” was part of the show promotion but gained its own traction after it was viewed over a million times on YouTube. Director Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd. Picture: Supplied “I thought that the ‘to the left’ line, would just add that nail in the coffin if it had that whole coloured girl accent to it. It turned out to be a whole lot of fun. When they did it on ‘Expresso’, it became this thing. “Yes, we got some backlash from abroad back then but if you weren’t from Cape Town you wouldn’t get it. Now seeing Viola sharing the video, is huge. It means people are becoming more accepting of our craft.”

The band has since split up and are following solo careers in music. Kiran said: “Oh my word, did Viola just say I’m the sista in black! #Donttouch! I’m honoured.” Van Rheede said: “I was really shocked and pleasantly surprised when I woke up the next morning and saw that people mentioned me in the Viola Davis’ post.”