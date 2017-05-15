Mandla Hlatshwayo. Picture:Twitter

Former Generations actor and Jozi FM DJ Mandla Hlatshwayo has been shot dead, according to online reports Hlatshwayo was shot dead alongside his pal in Pimville, Soweto during a robbery at a pub on Sunday night.

Hlatshwayo and his friend were reportedly assisting two ladies who were been robbed outside the pub and the men shot the duo, taking some of their belongings.

Morning Live news anchor Leanne Manas tweeted: "Former Generations actor and Jozi FM DJ Mandla Hlatshwayo has been killed."

The 40-year-old was popularly known for his role as Siphiwe Phosa on the SABC1 soapie Generations, a role he played for seven years.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Mbense said 4 armed men tried to rob everyone. Two victims shot & died on scene.

JUST IN: Police have confirmed that former Generations actor #MandlaHlatshwayo has been shot dead in Soweto last night. Details to follow. — The Star (@TheStar_news) May 15, 2017

At this stage police say can't confirm if anything was stolen.Calling on anyone with info to come forward @ReporterStar #RIPMandlaHlatshwayo — Ilanit Chernick (@LanC_02) May 15, 2017

#JoziFM CEO Mpho Mhlongo says #MandlaHlatshwayo was trying to help several women out of the pub when he was shot. @ReporterStar #RIPMandla — Ilanit Chernick (@LanC_02) May 15, 2017

Hlatshwayo made his television debut in 1996 when he starred in the SABC 1 soapie Soul City 2.

Hlatshwayo is well known on the club scene as DJ Mandla. In 2006 he released his He released his first album titled Jozi Nights Volume 1.

In January 2007 he took on the role of Dr Victor Ngubane on the e.tv soapie Backstage.

IOL