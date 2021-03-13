Former ’Generations’ star Menzi Ngubane dead at 56

Legendary South African actor and former “Generations” star Menzi Ngubane has died, aged 56. In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, the Ngubane family confirmed he died from a stroke earlier on Saturday at his home. Menzi is survived by his wife Sikelelwa and two daughters. Over the past ten years, the Ladysmith-born actor spent much of his time trying to demystify issues relating to kidney disease and diabetes while promoting positive lifestyle changes needed to cope with the diseases. Between 2010 and 2015, Ngubane' s numerous struggles with kidney failure resulted in him being placed on a kidney transplant list and ultimately undergoing the life-saving operation, allowing him to continue his acting career.

Over the subsequent years, Menzi spoke openly about his health problems and worked hard in spreading the word about kidney disease.

His acting career spans more than three decades and his big break in the industry came with a breakthrough role as Cijimpi on “Kwakhala Nyonini”. His last prominent role was as Judas Ngwenya in “lsibaya” in 2020.

"As a family we wish to thank everyone for their continued and sustained support and the prayers for our beloved son whose battle with kidney failure & sugar diabetes had become an open secret over the years. We wish to mourn the passing of our beloved son in private and will communicate the funeral and other arrangements in due course,“ said the family’s spokesperson.

Dispatch Live also confirmed that “Tsha Tsha” actress Noxolo Maqashalala died in her Honeydew home in Johannesburg on Friday.

Fans and local celebrities paid tribute to the actor and actress on social media after the news broke.

