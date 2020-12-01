Former 'Idols SA' contestant Loyiso Gijana slams L-Tido

Former “Idols SA” contestant Loyiso Gijana has slammed rapper L-Tido. The singer seems to have had it with L-Tido, who he believes acts like he's a "god" and treats people like "filth". Loyiso, who was a contestant on season 11 of the Mzansi Magic show, took to Twitter to reveal how his recent encounter with L-Tido left him losing all respect for the “Dlala ka Yona” hitmaker. Loyiso let it be known in his tweet how he didn't care if L-Tido had been in the game for a long time because, according to him, that did not justify L-Tido not being respectful. “I seriously don’t care if you’ve been in the game for a long time! Don’t act like you’re a God. Treat everyone with kindness!! My respect for this nigga went from 100 to 0. I’ve never met such an ass! I’m greater then you’ll ever be”, he tweeted.

Moments later Loyiso made it clear to his followers that he was referring to L-Tido when he tagged the rapper.

Loyiso’s tweet did not seem to faze L-Tido as he has not responded to it.

After making it to the top 5 of season 11 of “Idols SA” in 2015, Loyiso went on to release his debut single in 2019, “Intliziyo”.

Speaking about his single at the time, he said, “Intliziyo is for the people who do not feel enough for the people they claim to love, it could be a partner or family member.

“This is to say take back the heart that I had taken away from you, I do not want it anymore because I do not want to hurt you anymore”.