Former ‘Isibaya’ actor Sayitsheni Mdakhi slams claim he was an e-hailing driver

Film producer, writer and actor Sayitsheni Mdakhi has reacted to a report of him being a Bolt driver. The former “Isibaya” actor shared his reaction to the report that he is an e-hailing driver and that he started during the Covid lockdown.

“Times were tough, productions were not working, he had a car and it only made sense that he started driving. It also meant that he could be outside and have a permit,” a source told ZiMoja. “That is what a man does, take charge of his life and not make excuses about unemployment. I commend my friend for doing what he needed to do.” In his clap back post on Twitter, Mdakhi shared: “Being a Bolt driver is not a bad thing. If they said I walk around naked in the streets screaming BOLT! Bekuzonyiwa!

“The only issue I have with this article is that it’s uninformed. I wish they said something about my latest Movie "MKHONTO" currently streaming on Showmax.” “Mkhonto” is produced by Mdakhi’s production company, M’Darkie Revolution Productions, and stars veteran actor Dumisani Dlamini, rising star Bahle Hadebe and three-time Safta winner Linda Sebezo. Some of his followers were surprised to find out that he produced “Mkhonto”, which they praised.