Former 'Isidingo' star Jack Devnarain alerts president to brewing storm

Former "Isidingo" actor, Jack Devnarain, known for his role as the righteous Rajesh Kumar, took to Twitter on Wednesday to let President Cyril Ramaphosa know that "a storm is coming". Devnarain was referring to the recent case of the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, breaking the lockdown rules and visiting her friends for a luncheon. Thereafter she posted a picture of the gathering on social media. Twitterville was quick to point out to President Cyril Ramaphosa of the minister's wrong doings. Devnarain said in his tweet: "There's a storm coming Mr President. A storm that breaks when ministers mock your lockdown to eat & laugh in luxury While desperate people don't have access to transport...or food. Its a storm built on hunger, charged by ministers who mock. There's a storm coming Mr President".

There's a storm coming Mr President — Jack Devnarain (@JackD157) April 8, 2020

Devnarain's followers agreed with the actor saying that President Ramaphosa is being "sabotaged by his own ministers".

@ntuli_tk said: "My assumption is that @CyrilRamaphosa will tell us that @Stellarated assured him that it wasn't a social gathering and it will be business as usual. But also he can't discipline her, since he let Lindiwe Zulu go".

My assumption is that @CyrilRamaphosa will tell us that @Stellarated assured him that it wasn't a social gathering and it will be business as usual. But also he can't discipline her, since he let Lindiwe Zulu go. — Thokozani (@ntuli_tk) April 8, 2020

@naidoolp said: "The very last thing our state should want is citizens descending into unrest and anarchy because ministers are unchecked and disobedient".

The very last thing our state should want is citizens descending into unrest and anarchy because ministers are unchecked and disobedient. — Livashlin Naidoo (@naidoolp) April 8, 2020

@EvolSiLla said: "Well said Rajesh, I'm sad reading your tweet Millions have no options but to beg and steal. Many continue to serve and protect, they have zero options & bad news of greed continues to rock our government. And I live is hope that things can change".

And I live is hope that things can change — Linda (@EvolSiLla) April 8, 2020



Minister in The Presidency Jackson Mthembu will act in Ndabeni-Abrahams' position in the meantime. Ramaphosa has reprimanded the Minister and directed her to deliver a public apology to the nation.

#COVID19 | PRESIDENT CENSURES MINISTER STELLA NDABENI-ABRAHAMS FOR LOCKDOWN LUNCH



President @CyrilRamaphosa has placed Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpaid. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 8, 2020

While the masses thought the President will not punish Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams for breaking the rules, it was announced on the Presidency Twitter account that the minister has been placed on two months leave, one of which will be unpaid.