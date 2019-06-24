Kayise Ngqula. Picture: Instagram

Television presenter Kayise Ngqula is reportedly in hospital recovering from injuries she sustained after a car accident that claimed the life of her husband, Farai Sibanda. According to Sowetan, Ngqula, who won the "Our Perfect Wedding" presenter search in 2017, was travelling with her husband when the accident occurred in the early hours of the morning last weekend in Sandton.

Sibanda reportedly spent about a week in ICU before succumbing to his injuries.

According to her mother Fikiswa Gatya, Ngqula is stable.

“She is recovering from some fractures on her body. One can say she’s out of danger now,” Gatya told the publication.

“She is devastated as you can imagine. They have an eight-month-old baby. Even their union is fairly new. She’s really struggling,” added Gatya.

In a statement issued by Mzansi Magic, the channel offered their support to the families affected and urged the public to respect the their privacy at this time.

“It is with great sadness that Kayise Ngqula has lost her husband in a car accident.

"As our former OPW presenter, Mzansi Magic would appreciate you give both families the respect and privacy during this grieving process. Kayise will not be doing any interviews regarding this matter,” read the statement issued by Reneilwe Sema, who is the Head of Publicity, Local Entertainment Channels.

Messages of support has been pouring in on social media since the news broke.

I pray for nothing but strength and love for Kayise ❤❤ losing someone you love is definitely the worst pain any human can deal with. 💔 — Ms Elizabeth. Est 92🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Thato_Elizabeth) June 24, 2019

Oh Jehovah Ramasedi😞... I’m deeply devastated by the loss Kayise has just gone through... When things are like this,it’s hard to say “God knows best”...

Askies nana ...your 8 month old King will sure have your husband in him forever ♥️♥️♥️ — Keke Mphuthi (@keke_mphuthi16) June 23, 2019