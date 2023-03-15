Former YoTV presenter Carly Fields joins Algoa FM

Former YoTV child star Carly Fields has joined Algoa FM. Fields, who became a household name after making her broadcasting debut on YoTV in 1996, followed by award-winning stints on radio said she was excited to be joining the station in Gqeberha.

Her first day on air was March 10. Fields’s radio debut came after winning a female DJ search on 5FM. The prize included training by radio legend, Barney Simon. She then went on to do traffic reports on DJ Sbu’s drive time show on YFM in Joburg.

She previously hosted two shows on the Cliff Central podcast platform, titled “Chicks Dig it” and “Rookies & Rockstars”. Fields then took a break from radio to focus on her BA audio visual communications degree from RAU (UJ) and went into TV production for several years, while still maintaining an on-air presence on various media channels. She said: “I’m extremely excited to be joining the Algoa FM family!”

She presents “Carly on Algoa FM” on Friday evenings from 10pm to 2am and on Saturday evenings 7pm to 10pm. The mom of two teenage daughters moved to Gqeberha with her family in 2017 and said joining the station was a dream. She told IOL Entertainment: “Honestly, it’s a dream come true. Since I moved to GQ, I’ve done a few advert voice-overs in the Algoa FM building, and every time I walked past the studio, I could picture myself sitting there, hosting, entertaining and playing awesome music, and it’s finally happening!

“I took a step back from presenting to focus on raising my daughters but now I’m so happy to be back doing what I love, thanks to Algoa FM!” Asked if people still recognise her from her YoTV days, she said: “Yes, it actually happens quite a lot and I’m still humbled by the love! YoTv television crew. Picture: supplied “When I get asked for a selfie or a photo, I normally giggle, saying they’re giving away their own age if they still remember me underneath all my wrinkles and grey hair.”