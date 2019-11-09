Crazy Lu. Picture: Twitter
Former YoTV presenter Crazy Lu, real name Luther Yakanawa Cohen died on Friday.

The local rapper is most known for being a presenter on the popular X-Attitude show and was a member of the hip hop group Jozi, which included "Lifestyle" rapper Da L.E.S. 

Speaking to  TshisaLIVE, Crazy Lu's brother Marvin Cohen confirmed his death stating that he died from an asthma attack in Cambodia which is where he has been living. 

Tributes have been pouring in from fans and local rappers including Da L.E.S who said: "REST IN PEACE BROTHER. Very big condolence goes out to the COHEN family. Terribly sorry we couldn’t connect when you were alive. Life’s short".