Former YoTV presenter Crazy Lu dies









Crazy Lu. Picture: Twitter

Former YoTV presenter Crazy Lu, real name Luther Yakanawa Cohen died on Friday. The local rapper is most known for being a presenter on the popular X-Attitude show and was a member of the hip hop group Jozi, which included "Lifestyle" rapper Da L.E.S.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE , Crazy Lu's brother Marvin Cohen confirmed his death stating that he died from an asthma attack in Cambodia which is where he has been living.





Tributes have been pouring in from fans and local rappers including Da L.E.S who said: "REST IN PEACE BROTHER. Very big condolence goes out to the COHEN family. Terribly sorry we couldn’t connect when you were alive. Life’s short".

REST IN PEACE BROTHER. Very big condolence goes out to the COHEN family. Terribly sorry we couldn’t connect when you were alive. Life’s short 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1c4b74KESb — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) November 8, 2019

R. I. P CRAZY LU



REMEMBER WATCHING HIM EVERYDAY ON X ATTITUDE ON SABC. HE WAS LEGIT APART OF MY YOUTH. THEN OFCOURSE THERE'S JOZI.

💔💔💔💔💔#RIPCRAZYLU pic.twitter.com/oiUdgB06NR — Love & Other Stuff (@Rouge_Rapper) November 8, 2019

R.I.P to our brother and SA hip hop pioneer CRAZY LU. Thank you for all the memories and condolences to the family. We will miss you.🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/aBA6TyQH0F — MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) November 8, 2019

One of the realest niggaz I eve met in the game #RipCrazyLu 😭😭 can’t believe you gone so soon partner 💔💔💔 Lord knows 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gHIb3PIrwm — PTG Genesis out now 🇨🇲🇿🇦 (@freeboy_makizar) November 8, 2019

Can't believe is Crazy Lu is gone. Was one of my favorite on YoTV even on Jozi. Sad way to end such a great day. #RIPCrazyLu pic.twitter.com/bcdkqR3LrE — KXNG Ish (@RealMRMILE) November 8, 2019

Saw #RIPCrazyLu and thought of him in the days of X Attitude and the group Jozi pic.twitter.com/dwJIog5GBo — 🍹MOKhafi📚💰 (@Mokhafii) November 8, 2019

My sincere condolences to the Cohen family 💔 #RIPCrazyLu pic.twitter.com/3Hr94jKFH2 — Jaydene Leyds (@Jayleyds) November 8, 2019

#RipCrazyLu. We looked up to you growing up. The cool kids, visionaries. Man o man. Looking back. A Pioneer! Everything everyone is doing now you had been doing. — The Dlozi 🌍 (@ScottyWang_) November 9, 2019