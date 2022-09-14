Former YoTV presenter Lumko ‘Johnson’ Leqela has died

Mzansi is shocked by the sudden death of former Yo-TV presenter Lumko ‘Johnson’ Leqela. Best known for their starring role as gay fashion designer MJ in the Mzansi Magic telenovela “Inkaba”, Leqela died on Wednesday, according to a family statement shared on social media.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of our beloved Lumko “Johnson” Leqela,” read the statement. “They departed on the 14th of September 2022. Lumko first entered the public realm as a young teenager on the popular SABC 1 YoTV platform. “They went on to nurture a career in television broadcast, radio production and media at large. In their own words, Lumko was an “accomplished TV and radio super producer, actor, writer and big deal in most spaces”

“This is a gut-wrenching loss to the Leqela family, their loved ones, the LGBTQIA+ community and ultimately to the South African broadcast and television community.” According to the family statement, Leqela lived a life filled with purpose and authenticity. “As we process this shock as a community, let us remember their light in this world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎬![CDATA[]]>📱![CDATA[]]>📻![CDATA[]]>🎭![CDATA[]]>📿 (@lumkojohnson) The cause of death is yet to be announced. The family has asked for privacy during these trying times. Tributes have continued to pour in on social from fans and friends since the news of Leqela’s death broke.

In April, the Mthatha-born star made a public announcement on their social media platforms regarding their new journey as a transgender woman. “Entering an interesting phase in my life that I wish had come earlier. The evolution of identity can never happen in secret because you unravel before everyone who watches,” they said. “I’m here to share that in the last few months I have been privately reshaping my gender identity, with the assistance of therapy and hormonal treatment. I’ve kept this private to acclimatise my family and close friends to what the possible outcome could be.”

Leqela also explained that their pronouns are to remain “they or them” until they advise the public otherwise. “You may not refer to me as a he/him anymore. I’d also like to add that, anyone on a similar journey, questioning, transitioning, binaries - the fear is okay, the disrespect is not. “Find your strength and don’t forget to re-do your mascara after every toilet cubicle breakdown as you feel like you’ve disappointed the “mommy’s little boy” trope❤️🏳️‍⚧️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎬![CDATA[]]>📱![CDATA[]]>📻![CDATA[]]>🎭![CDATA[]]>📿 (@lumkojohnson) Leqela attained a black belt in karate while in high school, where he also participated in children's theatre and musicals professionally. They went on to pursue a degree in Drama & Film at Wits University, where they also got into campus radio, subsequently hosting their own weekday morning show. They are a trained William Shakespeare facilitator, trained by ShakeXperience; a theatre-based company affiliated with the Royal Shakespeare Company, which tours schools, performing Department of Education English literature set-works.

Below are some of the tributes on Twitter: Reality TV star @Lasizwe wrote: "This is really heartbreaking 💔😞#RIPLumkoJohnson.“ This is really heartbreaking 💔😞#RIPLumkoJohnson pic.twitter.com/Dxh8uZhuqP — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 14, 2022 Presenter @PennyLebyane tweeted: “Rise in Power rainbow child💔 #RipLumkoJohnson 🌈”