Francois Louw mourns loss of mom

Media personality Francois Louw says he is still coming to terms with the tragic death of his mother Riana Louw. The “Hashtags” presenter broke the news of his mother’s death on Instagram, at the weekend. He posted a picture of him and his mother sharing what would be their last dance, simply captioning it: “How do I say goodbye 💔💔💔 RIP, my dear mother.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francois Louw (@francoislouw1) In a conversation with IOL Entertainment, Louw shared the tight bond he had with his mom. “I don’t know anyone who had a relationship like we had with our mother. We could tell her anything ... nothing surprised her ... she was amazing.”

Louw says his mother, who’d been in the beauty industry for more than 30 years, inspired him to also venture into the industry.

“She was a complete inspiration ... everything I know from business to skincare, make-up, haircare, everything, is because of my mother and for that, I will forever be grateful.”

Louw also paid a moving tribute to his mother for her immense contribution in empowering women, always encouraging them to be financially independent.

“She was a complete believer in empowering women. She always reminded women to look good ... to take good care of themselves physically and mentally.”

He also opened up about the heartbreak and shock of having to lose a parent so unexpectedly. Though he didn’t reveal too many details, Louw said his mother passed away about a week ago. She was 65 years old.

“She was fit, she went to the gym every day, she ate healthy ... she looked 45. Why would someone so full of life ... who was making a difference in the lives of so many people ... why must they go? It doesn’t make sense,” he said.

He added: “She was the most positive and happiest person I knew ...and everyone liked her.”

Louw says that as he prepares to lay his mother to rest, he will always remember her larger-than-life personality, hence her funeral service on Wednesday will be a celebration in honour of a life well lived.

Friends and industry pals sent messages of support to the Hashtags host.

“So sorry for you loss dearest, condolences 💐, ” wrote 7de Laan actress Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela.

“My condolences to you, Francois ❤️❤️❤️ May God comfort you during this difficult time,” commented radio host Khanyi Magubane.

“Condolences ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🏼🙌🏾” added make-up guru Bongi Mlotshwa.

Louw will be laid to rest in Tshwane tomorrow, March 31.