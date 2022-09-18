Frans Karoo reveals his latest solo single ahead of his 2023 debut album

After two years of complete silence, Afrikaans singer Frans Karoo bursts onto the music scene with his second solo single called “Die Breils”. Karoo who used to be the front man of blues rock bands Jet Black Camaro and Gunshot Blue, is now flying solo as he prepares for his debut album due in early 2023.

Karoo told IOL Entertainment: “Most of the tracks from the debut Frans Karoo album are basically off-cuts from my days in Jet Black Camaro. They are songs CJ Bierman (the rhythm guitarist of Jet Black) and I wrote around the fire while we were braaing. “A few years ago we decided to record these songs in Ladismith, Western Cape with Jo Ellis. “When my guitarist from Gunshot Blue, Pepi Dimevski, moved to Paris, France with his wife, I decided to release the new music.”

In June, Karoo released his single called “O God”. The controversial song asks God where he is and if he listens to the prayers of a poor man. Now back with a brand new track, Karoo says his music tackles mind-boggling storylines. Die Breils single cover. Picture: Supplied Describing “Die Breils” in three words, Karoo says: “Its hypnotic, psychedelic and transient.”

While the visuals of his music videos could seem weird to others, Karoo from Randburg says he draws inspiration from “ truth that’s stranger than fiction”. “The storyline behind this song speaks about a male preacher from a small town in the platteland who leaves his wife and five kids for his male lover.” With 12 years of music experience under the belt, Karoo who performs under the umbrella of Gallo Record Company, said: “Folks can expect extraordinary tales about ordinary people.”

