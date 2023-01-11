Frans Karoo starts 2023 on a high note

Alternative rock singer Frans Karoo kicked off 2023 with the release of his fourth single, “Jou Lewe”, and announced the title and release date of his debut solo Afrikaans album. The Joburg based singer previously released tracks for the debut album, including “O God”, “Die Breils” and “Towerkop” ahead of the big date on January 25.

Karoo described the storyline behind the track “Jou Lewe”: “On the one hand, ‘Jou Lewe’ is semi-biographical. It’s about my end. “Different ways death came knocking on my door - guess what situations it was… On the other hand, ‘Jou Lewe’ is about you and your death. “A theme that most people are afraid of and don't like to talk about.

“We live in a country where one is confronted with death on a daily basis, you can't escape it.” He added: “The Samurai meditated on their deaths every day. Each day focused, visualized and mediated in a different way death came to retrieve them. “To most people, the meditation doesn’t sound like a fun game. It’s actually very liberating; detach oneself from fear, make one as light as a feather…

“I do this every now and then when I’m standing close to a case and can’t tell the tree apart from the bark, It works every time. “The secret to the meaning of ‘Jou Lewe’ is locked up in the last phrase of the last verse: ‘wat gaan jy doen as jy ‘n 2de kans kry’( translated: What would you do if you got a second chance). “In a nutshell, ‘Jou Lewe’ is about gratitude.”