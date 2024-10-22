From architecture to art: How Nikhil Tricam is reshaping Durban's creative scene

IN SOME communities, embarking on a career in the arts is frowned upon. Despite talent and passion, only the brave embark on this career path. Though the journey may be testing, it is also rewarding. Durban-based architect, artist and entrepreneur Nikhil Tricam, 35, has mastered the art of balancing his passion while making a profit.

Tricam grew up in Port Elizabeth, Pretoria and Cape Town and settled in Durban. The Glenwood resident is slowly taking over the Durban art scene and creating a growing empire with a number of businesses that he runs with his partner, Nindya. He studied architecture at Nelson Mandela University and obtained his Master’s in 2010, after which his passion for design and art took over.

The artist runs his own art studio with his partner and is the founder and director of Kalki Ceramics and Studio Kalki in Durban’s iconic Point. We spoke to him about his passion and the business of art. Can you tell us about your art and your ceramics company? When did you start and what inspired you?

I’ve always been compelled to create - the method and mode of creativity was never limited to one particular medium. Our philosophy in design relies on a tactile approach to creating, meaning that the process must be visible in the end product. As a result, when the ceramic equipment became available to purchase, it was a no-brainer to grasp the opportunity. My wife and business partner Nindya had already started ceramics as a hobby at the time.

Little did we know it would take us this far. We then bought a steel workshop in 2022 with the aim of combining the earthy quality of ceramics with the industrial finesse of steel. What are some challenges that you face as an artist and in business?

Of course, being self-funded, cash flow can be a challenge. But we’ve become quite accustomed to managing this, and try our best to make contingencies for the quiet months as well as diversify our services and offerings to ensure that we have as consistent an inflow of work as possible. Another challenge is of course the cost of power - ceramics is a resource-intensive business and the cost of production is quite high.

Thus creating a viable product while maintaining an accessible yet profitable price structure always needs to be at the forefront of our minds. Durban artist, architect and entrepreneur, Nikhil Tricam. Picture: Supplied In the black and brown community, art is looked down upon. How can we change this perspective? This is a challenging one, but also something that is so necessary to address.

I think that we can’t try to change the minds of the older generation - to them, an education and a ‘normal’ career represent stability and prosperity. But in this economy, one has to look at alternative options. The creative industry is challenging, but there is definitely room for financial growth.

More importantly, there is room for personal growth and innovation, which leads to quality of life and thus the capacity to generate wealth more readily without sacrificing one’s wellbeing. Any words of inspiration for the youth in the community looking at your work? Words of inspiration: be honest with yourself. Ultimately, your life is your own, and by acquiescing to the will or demands of others, you will do yourself a disservice.