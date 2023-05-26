Media personality and host of “Anele and the Club” breakfast show on 974, Anele Mdoda is getting ready for her next big TV gig. Mdoda’s production company, Rose And Oaks, will be launching its second production “The Masked Singer South Africa” on June 3.

The show will premiere on S3 at 6.30pm and on SABC1 at 8.30pm. Mpho Popps will lead the show as host while Mdoda's team of detectives, Mi Casa front-man J'Something, media personality Somizi Mhlongo, social media sensation Sithelo Shozi and comedian Skhumba, scrabble to figure out the personalities behind the masks. A proud Mdoda took to Instagram to share an old Rapid Blue audition form for the production "SA's Got Talent".

Dated 04/05/09, Mdoda was just 24 years old at the time. "They were done looking for a host and I begged and begged and they gave me a shot. The rest is history," she shared in the caption. Comparing herself to TV mogul Kee-Leen Irvine who has produced some of the most riveting shows on TV, from M-Net's "Shark Tank", "Dancing With The Stars", "Project Runway" and "The Bachelor SA" to "BBC's Come Dine With Me", Mdoda wrote: "She also cast me on celebrity game night. No audition needed there 😎 @keeleenirvine and next week @maskedsingerza goes live on the 3rd of June and I have bloomed into a Keeleen💕." Taking to the comments section were her industry friends and fans who wished her luck on her upcoming project.

Minnie Dlamini wrote: “What’s yours will always be yours!” Sizwe Dhlomo commented: “How far you’ve come!” Award-winning comedian, writer, producer and actress, Thenjiwe Moseley said: “🔥🔥 you are such an inspiration. If you can dream it, you can do it❤️”