From R68K-a-night hotel stay to a proposal in Paris: 5 times Mohale and Somizi broke the internet

From the moment their relationship was made official, it appeared to be something out of a movie. Two people, madly in love with each other and declaring it to the world. When media personality Somizi Mhlongo went public with his relationship to his then-boyfriend, Mohale Motaung, South Africans were taken aback by, yes, the usual things, like the couple’s age gap, but it was how public Somizi was about the relationship that shocked the masses. Until then, the Sarafina star had kept his relationships private.

South Africans were given all access to the couple. They appeared on Somizi’s reality show Living The Dream with Somizi, they did press interviews together, posted each other on their respective social media accounts and were given a wedding special. The first of its kind for a gay couple in Mzansi. However, it wasn’t long before cracks appeared, rumours mills went into overdrive and the masses started asking questions about the status of their marriage. Just this week, allegations of abuse came to light. In an interview Mohale apparently did with producers of the reality show, Living the Dream with Somizi, he accused the Idols SA judge of abuse.

Confirming that there was trouble in paradise, Somizi's management said Somizi would refer the matter to his lawyers. “Mr Somizi Mhlongo has become aware of allegations allegedly made against him by his estranged husband, Mr Mohale Motaung, published in the Sunday World newspaper on 1 August 2021,” the statement said. “Given the severity of the allegations, Mr Mhlongo has referred the matter to his legal team who are best equipped to handle the matter moving forward.

“No further comment will be given until such a time deemed necessary by his legal representatives.” Since then, Somizi has denied he abused Mohale and confirmed that they were divorcing. “I have loved loudly and proudly and, as such, you all have experienced parts of our relationship by virtue of my reality show, our wedding special on TV and our social media platform. Now, you are also audience to what has, sadly, become a breakup between two people laced by defamation,” Somizi said.

While things between the two seem to be in the middle of an active volcano, in the past, they have served “couple goals”. See below the five times SomHale broke the internet Somizi proposes in Paris, France:

In March 2018, Somizi pulled out all the stops when he proposed to Mohale. The couple jetted off to Paris for a baecation and returned to SA engaged. Somizi popped the question on the love lock bridge in Paris. The Pont de l'Archevêché is a bridge that crosses from the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral to the left bank of the Seine. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Their weddings: Taking the route of having both a traditional and white wedding saw the couple celebrating their love twice. It was an event everyone wanted to be invited to but only the who’s who of celebville made it onto the list. Their traditional wedding took place at Kibler Park while their white wedding was at the lavish River Meadow Manor in Muldersdrif, west of Johannesburg. Bonang Matheba, Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Pearl Thusi, Cassper Nyovest, Kelly Khumalo and Basetsana Kumalo were among the VIP guests.

Reminiscing. ☺️😍 pic.twitter.com/PDaMQcGVfH — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) October 13, 2020 Mohale surprises Somizi with R68k-a-night hotel stay: In October 2019, a month after getting married, Mohale and Somizi celebrated their one-month anniversary with Mohale surprising Somizi with a stay at The Houghton Hotel's Rockstar Penthouse. The penthouse, which is 830m², costs R68 000 a night and includes Montblanc gifts, silk pyjamas from Top Drawer Collection, a private wine selection, champagne on arrival and a 24-hour butler service.

Mohale, who was in the penthouse when Somizi arrived had set out a cake and champagne. Somizi, who screamed when he saw Mohale, said: "I have been having such a bad day. You have made my day. Thank you, baby." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Mohale organises a live concert for Somizi: In 2020, shortly after making an announcement on Metro FM's Morning Flava breakfast show that they would be having their third wedding in Italy, Mohale surprised Somizi with a live concert.

In a video posted on Instagram, Mohale is seen walking behind Somizi in a parking lot. As soon as Somizi approaches the couple’s luxury SUV, Mohale is heard saying “Happy Valentine’s Day babe”. Somgaga started screaming as soon as he reached for the door and discovered his big surprise – the one and only queen of soul, guitarist Berita. Seated in the back seat of the couple's car, with her guitar, the multi-award-winning singer and songwriter started singing: Baby ncela ikiss...izangik’phuze (loosely translated: "baby let me kiss you"). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77) Somizi takes Mohale on a European holiday: