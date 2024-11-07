From South Africa to Hollywood: Reneiloe Mathebula's inspiring journey

Fresh from her inspiring visit to New York City, 15-year-old Reneiloe Mathebula is blazing a trail towards stardom in the entertainment industry. The South African aspiring actress not only attended the prestigious International Modeling and Talent Association (Imta) convention but she also left a lasting impression on industry executives and talent scouts from across the globe.

During her time in the United States, Mathebula showcased her talents in front of leading agencies, earning the accolade of Top 10 Best Actress in a highly competitive international pool. "Being called up on stage when I won Top 10 Best Actress, among young talent from different parts of the world, was the most memorable moment for me," she said. "I realised I finally did it. This is all I have ever wanted. The whole world is my oyster now, and I am proud of myself."

Her stellar performance has paved the way for even greater opportunities as she has been selected as the first South African actress to attend the Universal Actors Sessions in Los Angeles. Set for February 2025 at The Universal Hilton Hotel in Hollywood, this unique session provides actors with the chance to audition using a real-life Hollywood casting format. Mathebula will have the invaluable opportunity for one-on-one auditions with renowned agents, managers and casting directors, including Clear Talent Management and The Green Agency.

“While I prepare for the Universal Actors Sessions, I will continue to invest in my craft,” Mathebula assured, expressing her commitment to attending local courses and expanding her industry knowledge. Already making a name for herself locally and internationally, she has appeared in several music videos, including one for the Grammy-winning artist Tyla. Mathebula's eyes are set firmly on her dreams, indicating a future filled with promise: “I see myself in one of the biggest movies yet to be released. I see myself walking on stage to receive a Grammy.”

When discussing what sets her apart in the competitive landscape of acting, she attributes her qualities of humility and character as her compelling strengths: “I believe humility and character are key components. Humility is something that extends beyond borders, and I am humbled by the opportunities that have been afforded me in this industry.” Mathebula is also keen to acknowledge her mother's critical role in her journey. “My mom has always had my back and has been with me every step of the way,” she commented, emphasising the importance of this support system in achieving her goals. “Her support throughout my journey has been invaluable.”

Reneiloe Mathebula has been selected as the first South African to attend the Universal Actors Sessions in Los Angeles. Picture: Danzfuss Photography As Mathebula aligns herself with major names in Hollywood and New York at such a tender age, she serves as a testament that anything is possible for aspiring artists. She hopes that her journey will resonate with other talented individuals, urging them to believe in themselves and aim for lofty goals. “I strive to make a difference in the industry by showcasing my unique identity. I am open-minded and eager to learn, grow, and develop my confidence,” she expressed.