From theatre to television: Khaya Dladla's rise in South African entertainment

Khaya Dladla, a prominent figure in South Africa's entertainment landscape, has gracefully danced through the realms of acting, radio, television presenting and music. Having accumulated 27 years of experience, his versatile career not only epitomises talent but also serves as a testament to resilience in an industry often fraught with challenges.

In a candid conversation with “Independent Media Lifestyle”, Dladla reflected on his childhood, revealing a life brimming with energy and creativity. “Growing up, I always knew that I wanted to be an entertainer but I wasn't sure in what capacity,” he recounted. His parents initially hopeful he would pursue sports, quickly discovered their son’s vibrant spirit could not be contained.

“They would take me to acting classes from age six." It was dance classes, acting and music. That's how I got into it,” he shared. Actor, radio and television host Khaya Dladla. Picture: Supplied Born and raised in the Durban township of uMlazi, Dladla’s artistic journey began in earnest after completing his matric. However, pursuing drama was a contentious choice within his family. “It was a battle because my parents had never met anyone who studied drama and had a career,” he explained.

Opting for a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Marketing, followed by studies in advertising and a diploma in broadcasting, Dladla ultimately found his way back to the stage, where he spent 17 years developing his craft before taking on the iconic role of GC in “Uzalo”. Dladla’s extensive acting portfolio includes appearances in popular series such as “eHostela” and “How To Ruin Christmas” on Netflix, along with his ongoing role in “House of Zwide”, where he has been a fixture since season one. Yet, acting is just one facet of his multifaceted career. He also engages in casting for films and shows, bringing talent to the forefront of South African cinema.

Radio, however, is Dladla’s first love. “I always wanted to be on radio more than television,” he admitted. His journey began at Vuma FM, where he honed his skills. Despite an initial rejection from Gagasi FM, persistence paid off when he landed a Saturday show called “The Fix”, eventually transitioning to a coveted spot on the breakfast show. “What I love about radio is that I don't have to assume a certain character. I can be myself in full colour,” he stated.

Despite his success, Dladla candidly addressed the challenges faced by many in the entertainment industry, particularly the transition from theatre to television acting. “It’s an intense transition. When you walk into the industry not knowing your value, it’s easy to be underpaid and overworked. The fact that the industry is not regulated is wild,” he remarked. Dladla’s career highlights are as varied as his roles. Working with renowned artist Mbongeni Ngema and touring internationally as a backing vocalist for music legends such as Thandiswa Mazwai and Hugh Masekela stand out in his memory.