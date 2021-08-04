Funeral service for SA icon Shona Ferguson

Local producer and actor Shona Ferguson is being laid to rest at the Fourways cemetery in Johannesburg on Wednesday, August 4. The veteran actor, who was married to award-winning actress Connie Ferguson, died on Friday, July 30, from Covid-19-related complications after spending a week in ICU at Milpark Hospital.

Due to Covid-19 lockdown level 3 regulations only family and close friends are allowed at the funeral. Watch the funeral here: The family spokesperson, Thato Matuka, confirmed that Ferguson died of Covid-19 related complications.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Mr Shona Ferguson. He passed away at noon today (30 July 2021). “Mr Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to Covid-19 related complications, and not a heart operation, as reported in the media. “We ask that you give the family time to process this painful loss, and respect their space during this time,” Matuka said.

Connie penned an emotional tribute to her late husband and soulmate Shona on their 20th anniversary, sharing that he had her heart from the day they met. “Oh, how God has loved me to give me YOU! We were already planning our 20th wedding anniversary in November, assuming that we had time,” she wrote on social media. “You and I were joined at the hip. Now I feel completely off-balance, incomplete, without my other half! My SOULMATE!”

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Shona’s sister Kiki Nembhard said she was battling to comprehend her big brother’s untimely death. In a lengthy statement on Instagram and Twitter, the media personality shared the shock and pain of losing her older sibling. “Big Bro! I’ve been trying to put the pieces together because I want to understand what the hell is going on? I’m sitting here without any answers,” Nembhard said.