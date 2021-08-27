Funny man Mpho Popps is looking for the cheesiest jokes in Mzansi

South Africans are known for finding humour in every situation, and funny man Mpho “Popps” Modikoane is putting this to the test - with cheese. The local comedian and actor has joined forces with the American fast food joint Burger King to prove just how cheesy South African can be.

Popps says he’s thrilled to be part of this initiative that challenges fans to dish out their cheesiest jokes on social media while they win some exciting prizes for their creative effort. “I am very excited to be part of this launch with Burger King – not only because we South Africans now have the opportunity to indulge in the cheesiest burgers around, but because we get to tell jokes and laugh while doing it,’’ says Mpho Popps. He adds; “Laughter just has an incredible way of healing the soul and I think everyone can always do with a little bit of laughter. I’d really like to encourage all South Africans to go on and get involved.”

Ezelna Jones, Marketing Executive at Burger King South Africa, explains that the restaurants are always looking for fun and exciting ways to engage their guests and what better way to do that than through cheesy goodness. “Guests can look forward to a range that includes 3 melt-in-your-mouth, new burgers that have been adorned with delicious Emmental, smothered in nacho cheese sauce, and are capped off with a crispy, cheese bun – a bun that no other quick-service restaurant in South Africa offers.” “Each week, the fans who submit the best cheesy jokes to the burger King South Africa Facebook page, accompanied by #BKCheeseLovers.