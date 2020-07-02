Gabrielle Union can't wait for 'Blood And Water' season 2

American actress Gabrielle Union says she can't wait for season 2 of the hit series, "Blood & Water". The "Being Mary Jane" star revealed her love for the show when she replied to the Netflix South Africa Twitter account, which had posted images of "Blood & Water" star, Khosi Ngema, who plays Fikile Bhele. Union said that she and her husband, retired NBA star, Dwyane Wade, were waiting for the new season. "I JUST was talking about #BloodAndWater during a pitch today!! Me and @DwyaneWade are anxiously awaiting season 2!!" she tweeted.

I JUST was talking about #BloodAndWater during a pitch today!! Me and @DwyaneWade are anxiously awaiting season 2!! https://t.co/SCUDbMitAh — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) July 1, 2020

The series revolves around Puleng (played by Ama Qamata), a high school girl whose sister Phumele was kidnapped as part of a human trafficking network shortly after birth.

One day, Puleng was invited to a party of Fikile Bhele, a popular athlete studying at Parkhurst College, a prestigious school at Cape Town.

After Wade (played by Dillon Windvogel), a new acquaintance points out their resemblance, Puleng starts to suspect that Fikile is Phumele. She has lived in the shadow of her sister all her life so she decides to get to the bottom of things.

She transfers to the elite school to investigate. While solving the puzzle, Puleng discovers that the mystery of her missing sister is not the only secret that her friends and family keep.

The series was a hit with international audiences, reaching the number one spot in a number of territories when it was first released.

Netflix announced that it had renewed the series for a second season.