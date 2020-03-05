Gabrielle Union makes Pearl Thusi her 'Woman Crush Wednesday'

Former "America's Got Talent" judge Gabrielle Union made Pearl Thusi her Woman Crush Wednesday (WCW).

Recently, Union has made it her mission to give props to black women with her WCW posts, and this time she dedicated her post to none other than "Queen Sono" star Pearl Thusi.

In the post shared on her Twitter account, the "Breaking In" star shared the first time she met Thusi which was in a bar in Barcelona right after she watched "Catching Feelings" and she had a fangirl moment.





Union goes on the mention some of Thusi's achievements, including her starring role in "Queen Sono" - the first African produced Netflix original series. Her haircare line, her MAC collaboration, and her many other philanthropic efforts.





She also mentioned that the "Behind The Story" host is a "woman that's a superstar for all the right reasons".

Today’s #WCW is the talented @PearlThusi. I met Pearl randomly in a bar in Barcelona right after watching her movie Catching Feeling & I fanned out! She is the kind of woman that's a superstar for all the right reasons. She is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, mother & more. 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/yv9mqJVwHf — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 4, 2020

In response to the post, all Thusi had to say was: "I have no words".

Fans of Thusi couldn't get enough of Union's post and shared their praise for the "Almost Christmas" star acknowledging their queen.

Imagine ukuba yi WCW ka Gabrielle Union. 🙆🏾‍♀️😍 https://t.co/NlJT97XQrk — Check Pinned tweet. RT please (@Sisa_Ndoni) March 5, 2020

Another reason I’m why I love Gabrielle Union ❤️. She’s always showing love to hardworking females when everyone quiet https://t.co/YE6gVhMXC9 — Siphesihle Zonke (@Sii_Zonke) March 5, 2020

Guys imagine Gabrielle Union saying she "fanned out" when she met you!! Pearl is a gone girl! Wow 👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/AQXRSKznd3 — Saved by Grace (@Lady_Tsholzz) March 5, 2020

South Africans have given new names to:



Gabrielle Union: Gabisile Union

Kelly Roland: Kelebogile Roland



We request that the media address them accordingly henceforth. https://t.co/dySxgjfr4T — The Psalmist (@PsalmistOfZion) March 5, 2020