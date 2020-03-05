EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Pearl Thusi and Gabrielle Union. Picture: Instagram
Gabrielle Union makes Pearl Thusi her 'Woman Crush Wednesday'

Former "America's Got Talent" judge Gabrielle Union made Pearl Thusi her Woman Crush Wednesday (WCW). 

Recently, Union has made it her mission to give props to black women with her WCW posts, and this time she dedicated her post to none other than "Queen Sono" star Pearl Thusi. 

In the post shared on her Twitter account, the "Breaking In" star shared the first time she met Thusi which was in a bar in Barcelona right after she watched "Catching Feelings" and she had a fangirl moment. 

Union goes on the mention some of Thusi's achievements, including her starring role in "Queen Sono" - the first African produced Netflix original series. Her haircare line, her MAC collaboration, and her many other philanthropic efforts. 

She also mentioned that the "Behind The Story" host is a "woman that's a superstar for all the right reasons". 

In response to the post, all Thusi had to say was: "I have no words". 

Fans of Thusi couldn't get enough of Union's post and shared their praise for the "Almost Christmas" star acknowledging their queen. 

Pearl Thusi

