Gabrielle Union makes Pearl Thusi her 'Woman Crush Wednesday'
Today’s #WCW is the talented @PearlThusi. I met Pearl randomly in a bar in Barcelona right after watching her movie Catching Feeling & I fanned out! She is the kind of woman that's a superstar for all the right reasons. She is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, mother & more. 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/yv9mqJVwHf— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 4, 2020
😢❤️🙏🏽 I have no words. https://t.co/gtrnN943aA— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) March 4, 2020
Imagine ukuba yi WCW ka Gabrielle Union. 🙆🏾♀️😍 https://t.co/NlJT97XQrk— Check Pinned tweet. RT please (@Sisa_Ndoni) March 5, 2020
Another reason I’m why I love Gabrielle Union ❤️. She’s always showing love to hardworking females when everyone quiet https://t.co/YE6gVhMXC9— Siphesihle Zonke (@Sii_Zonke) March 5, 2020
Guys imagine Gabrielle Union saying she "fanned out" when she met you!! Pearl is a gone girl! Wow 👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/AQXRSKznd3— Saved by Grace (@Lady_Tsholzz) March 5, 2020
South Africans have given new names to:— The Psalmist (@PsalmistOfZion) March 5, 2020
Gabrielle Union: Gabisile Union
Kelly Roland: Kelebogile Roland
We request that the media address them accordingly henceforth. https://t.co/dySxgjfr4T
Gabrielle union gassing up pearl thusi is the best thing I have seen on social media all day...— ABOBE (@BobbyStone99) March 4, 2020
Women supporting women