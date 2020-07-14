Gareth Cliff reacts to new alcohol ban, takes aim at Cyril Ramaphosa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Controversial radio host and television presenter Gareth Cliff has taken aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership, again. This comes after Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday where he announced a curfew would be reimposed and the sale of alcohol would again be banned. Reacting to the address, Cliff said Ramaphosa did not get to decide what people in a free country could do. "He goes on TV this president, willy-nilly and makes rules. He sits with his national coronavirus command council and they go 'ah I think we need to ban alcohol' and they decide among themselves and that's it", he said. Cliff said once's right to do what you want was gone.

"Then he says there is a curfew and you can't visit your family. Bullsh*t. You do not get to decide for free people in a free country whether they can see their mother or father, brother or sister or their children, you don't get to do that. And any government that tries to do that, even if they say it's for health reasons, it's a tyrannical state that is trying to control your behaviour."

Watch the video clip below:

On The @GarethCliff Show 13.07.20:



It's rant time! But do you agree?



Full #GCS podcast ▶️ https://t.co/0G9pl2eX13



Available on https://t.co/k8OCv0QCzZ, CliffCentral App, Apple/Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get podcasts. pic.twitter.com/NhHxc8GahP — CliffCentral.com (@CliffCentralCom) July 13, 2020

This is not the first time the former "Idols SA" judge has taken aim at Ramaphosa. In May he irked many South Africans with his message to Ramaphosa about the coronavirus lockdown.

In an audio clip posted on Twitter, Cliff told the president how South Africans were concerned with the havoc the lockdown was causing on the economy and how "many of us aren’t afraid of the virus anymore".