Gareth Cliff responds to backlash over his remarks on Liam Payne's death

Controversial media personality Gareth Cliff is facing the wrath of the online community following his recent comments about the death of One Direction's Liam Payne. The 31-year-old died on October 16 after he fell from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Following the “Strip That Down” singer’s passing, the local radio personality and television host weighed in on the matter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gareth Cliff Show (@thegarethcliffshow) On “The Gareth Cliff Show”, a hybrid of online radio, podcast and YouTube, he recently said about Payne’s death: “I was furious, which is something that doesn't happen to me when celebrities die.”

“I don't get cross and I don't even know who this guy was, I know he’s one of the One Direction boys. “It bothers me, it really bothers me when young people who have, in his case, a great life, talent, it seems like he has money, it seems like he has options in the world and this guy decides to end it all.” Cliff added: “The miracle is that you are alive, for you to exist, and for everyone in your family tree going back 5000 years to have f*** at exactly the right time to make you, the chance of you being here and being alive and being sentient and being able to understand what I'm saying now are so, so tiny that if you won the lottery five million times in a row, you wouldn't be as lucky as you are to be alive and to jump out of the building as a young pop star, who has a girlfriend and a family and people who care about you.

“People you don't even know who care about you who are now crying about you, for you to end that is just so spectacularly stupid and selfish.” His comments were met with widespread criticism by netizens. This included debstagram2.0, who wrote on Instagram: “Firstly, it’s not confirmed he jumped. Secondly, he had drug and alcohol addiction issues. Thirdly, he had mental health issues.

“There is nothing stupid about what happened. It’s desperately sad. He was so young, probably unsupported by his parents, lonely. Much like Oscar Pistorius. Too much too soon for a young man to handle.” @ashwhite_ commented: “Addiction doesn’t care if you are rich or poor.” @jaxdavids posted: “You said it yourself, Gareth. You don't know much about Liam Payne or his life so how can you call it stupid and selfish? You don't know his struggles, his story so why not call it sad instead? Think before speaking please.”

@si.candi also posted: “Please educate yourself on mental health issues before posting something like this.” Liam Payne’s death continues to be mourned across the globe. Picture: Bang Showbiz. Following the scrutiny, Cliff invited psychologist Dr Hanan Bushkin on his show. He introduced him by saying: “I said a thing on Friday and I know that suicide is on the up.

“I know its a big thing for especially young people who feel like life is too difficult, like there are too many things arrayed against them and maybe some of those things are autism and ADHD and anxiety and depression and all of that stuff. “But I think that it got the reaction that it got because people aren’t telling young people who have problems the truth anymore, that actually that being alive is the greatest gift of all gifts and its got a huge reactions so I just wanted your comments on that because I am not the expert.” Bushkin went on to explain that people can choose to have a “chin up” or “chin down” approach, adding that everyone has the opportunity to better themselves and advocated for a healthy lifestyle which includes healthy eating, exercise and reading.

“Everybody’s capable of doing the chin up approach, looking forward and being better than they were yesterday,” he explained. “Pressure and anxiety is a consequence of looking inwards and getting stuck.” “Whenever you are progressing, your brain likes it, your brain gets fed by the nutrients of life and you feel good in control with a sense of purpose.”