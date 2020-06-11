Gareth Cliff ruffles feathers with his comments on Black Lives Matter

Controversial radio host and businessman Gareth Cliff has again ruffled feathers on social media. This comes after he suggested that boycotts around the Black Lives Matter movement may be going too far. Following the solidarity shown towards the Black Lives Matter movement, there has also been calls for the boycott of the 1939 film, "Gone with the Wind". Academy-Award winning screenwriter, John Ridley, who won for adapting "12 Years A Slave", called on the new US streaming service HBO Max to pull "Gone with the Wind", from its library. The service did so, claiming it was “a product of its time” and depicted “ethnic and racial prejudices” that “were wrong then and are wrong today”.

The network added that the film would return to the platform with a “discussion of its historical context”.

The top-grossing film earned 10 Oscars, including best picture, best actress, best director and best supporting actress for the late Hattie McDaniel.

Special permission had to be sought for McDaniel to enter the hotel, where the awards were hosted, because of its no-blacks allowed policy.

Gareth weighed in on the matter and called the cancel culture “problematic”.

“Eventually they will take away everything,” he said in a post on Instagram.

When a user commented on the post and said viewing such content was painful for black people, the former "Idols SA" judge hit back saying feelings can’t be the reason others can’t see or hear things.

"The problem is the pain us black people feel when we watch such movies. I myself don't watch such movies because of the emotional trauma it causes", said Nox_Nhoko.

Gareth responded saying, "agree, but your feelings can’t be the reason the rest of us can’t see or hear things".

He also went on to say that he was also against Nazi history being wiped out.

The debate continued on his post.

See the post below: