Gareth Cliff shares his vision of the new cabinet that includes Gayton McKenzie and Mmusi Maimane

As the sixth administration comes to an end, making way for the seventh one, South Africans await a new government to be formed. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni explained that “there’s going to be a parliamentary process that swears in MPs and then elects a president. The system is determined by the Chief Justice,” she said.

Some ministers are likely to be unemployed when a newly elected president announces his or her cabinet, and that’s got many people wondering who might make it into the seventh administration. Media personality and podcaster Gareth Cliff shared his suggestions to whoever is putting the country’s government together in the next few days, which includes the cabinet being cut down to 16 portfolios. He went on to suggest that president of the Patriotic Alliance, Gayton McKenzie be the Minister of Police; deputy president and Chief Whip of the EFF Floyd Shivambu or MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Minister of Social Welfare; Build One South Africa party leader Mmusi Maimane as Minister of Education; DA MP advocate Glynnis Breytenbach as Minister of Justice.

Whoever is putting our government together in the next few days:



Cut cabinet down to 16 portfolios

Make @GaytonMcK Minister of Police

Make @FloydShivambu or @MbuyiseniNdlozi Minister of Social Welfare

Make @MmusiMaimane Minister of Education

Make Glynis Breytenbach Minister of… — Gareth Cliff (@GarethCliff) June 3, 2024 Cliff suggested that the ANC could keep the Ministry of Electricity as “they must fix what they broke” and that MK Party leader Jacob Zuma becomes the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal. The Real Network, formerly CliffCentral co-founder also shared on X his views on the 2024 elections, taking aiming at people who spoilt their ballot papers.

He began by saying well done to the 58% of registered voters who got things right, but slammed the 200,000 “morons” who spoiled their ballots. “Don’t give me that ‘conscientious objector’ stuff either. These people registered, lined up, had an ID and then f***ed up right at the end because they couldn’t put a cross in a block with a pen. “There are at least 213,000 total imbeciles masquerading as functional adults among us,” he tweeted.