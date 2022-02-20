Gemini Major releases new EP 'Island Water'

Award-winning artist, Gemini Major, has released his highly anticipated new EP, “Island Water,” which marks his third new project in just over a year, via Rudebouy Major Records. We caught up with him.

Talk to us about your EP – Island Water, when did you start working on it? I started working on Island Water when the lockdown happened. That’s when I got a lot of time to myself and got into what I love the most.

What was the inspiration behind this EP? The whole inspiration around the EP was just me rediscovering myself and finding where I really belong when it comes to music — me as an artist, Island Water really put me right there. So, during lockdown I just got in touch with my soul. I decided to embrace myself as an African artist and African musician.

When you wanted to put this EP together, did you have a clear idea of what you wanted the end product to be? Yeah, I definitely did know how I wanted the sound to come out. There are no mistakes in the project. Everything that was there was intentional and I had a vision of the artist I am trying to be.

And the EP was just the beginning of it. It’s definitely a vibe for your body and soul. In terms of the lyrical content, how would you describe it? There are songs that will move your soul and there are songs that will just specifically move your body. So, if I had to put a word to it, I’d say vibes for your body and soul.

How would you describe the sound of this EP? Smooth (chuckles) I’d say smooth…very island vibes. Definitely African. And it’s just me. What’s important is that it’s just me. What were some of the challenges when putting this body of work together?

Just trying to put music together with other artists. There are definitely a lot more collaborations that I wanted on the EP but because of the Covid, I wasn’t able to move back and forth. Who did you collaborate with and why? Everyone that I collaborated with on the EP is someone I wanted to work with. Foca mainly because we’d been meaning to do a record together.

Dunnie, she’s just amazing. I found her on Instagram. Manu is someone that I work closely with and he’s making the same sound, so it made a lot of sense. We’ve got a lot more songs together. Ayra Starr, she’s just amazing. I discovered her when she dropped her first EP. One of the days I just reached out, saying we need to make a record. I sent a couple and she loved it. What do you hope people take away from this EP?

My true identity. When I listen to my old music it was all over the place. Really just following trends and whatever. But this EP I truly understand where I come from and where I truly belong. How you can place me in music. This EP was the beginning of me embracing myself and what I actually believe in and who I am.