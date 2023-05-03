‘Generations’ actor Andile Nebulane accused of ‘abandoning his children’

The Twitter streets were on fire after former “Generations” actor Andile Nebulane was blasted. His baby mama, who goes by the name Amanda Waller (@LilithaB_) on Twitter, publicly accused Nebulane of being a “deadbeat” who “abandons his children”.

“Please stay away from this man. His name is Andile Nebulane, better known as Dali from ‘Generations’. He’s a deadbeat that sleeps around, impregnates women and then abandons his children,” she wrote. Adding that “deadbeats must be named and shamed”. PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THIS MAN. His name is Andile Nebulane, better known as Dali from Generations. He's a deadbeat that sleeps around, impregnates women and then abandons his children.



Sasithe deadbeats must be named and shamed mos. pic.twitter.com/PXVctdiERh — Amanda Waller (@LilithaB_) May 2, 2023 The thread continued to defame Nebulane, who also played the role of Regent King Ntuka in “Blood Psalms”, implying that he’s an alcoholic who does not support his children financially.

“He masquerades as a present father yet he’ll disappear for weeks, leaving his children alone while on drinking sprees. Some of his kids don’t even know what R2 from him looks like ke phof,” Waller said. He masquerades as a present father yet he'll disappear for weeks, leaving his children alone while on drinking sprees. Some of his kids don't even know what R2 from him looks like ke phof — Amanda Waller (@LilithaB_) May 2, 2023 She also tagged “Generations” producer Mfundi Vundla in the thread to ask if he was “happy with your employee being an absent father?” @Mfundivundla are you happy with your employee being an absent father? — Amanda Waller (@LilithaB_) May 2, 2023 Upon seeing the tweet, tweeps dragged Waller for airing her dirty laundry out on the streets.