Get those knitting needles ready for Tracey Lange’s Mandela Day initiative

Kfm “Mid Morning show” host Tracey Lange is back with her heart warming Mandela Day knitting initiative as the winter chill sets in. Lange is calling on Mzanzi to get their knitting needles out and participate in the “Geknit Dit Met Tracey Lange” knit-along in celebration of Mandela Day.

Back for its third edition, the project aims to knit and donate any item including a blanket, scarf, hat, gloves, socks, or shawl. Knitters of all levels, from beginners to experts are asked to participate and those who can’t knit can donate warm knitted goods. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kfm 94.5 🇿🇦 (@kfmza) Lange said the beneficiaries for this year’s initiative are local frail-care facilities for the aged in the Western Cape.

Lange told IOL Entertainment: “I am so excited about it, over the last few years we’ve seen the needs of people to get involved and do what they can to assist those in need. “This is a wonderful way to do that and to keep our own hands busy, because lets be honest when it comes to winter time, our hands tend to always go to the fridge to look for something to eat, at least now you can keep your hands busy by knitting. “We are reaching out to our oumas, oupas, aunties and uncles to show them that we care by sharing a chat over a cup of tea or coffee and our knitting needles.

“It’s about making sure they are cared for and brightening their day, but also about learning from their stories, wisdom, and life experiences. “When we build bridges between generations, we also foster understanding, respect, and a strong community where people of all ages are valued.” Lange added: “The project started in 2020 when I took up knitting during lockdown. I started knitting to stay occupied during lockdown, but my hobby soon grew into a larger initiative as her listeners, fans and followers rallied behind my appeal to knit for charity.”