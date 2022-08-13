Gigi Lamayne fires back at rapper Flvme: ‘I’m not a musician baby, I’m a brand’

The third episode of rapper Gigi Lamayne’s new podcast “Point of View” has been causing a stir online after her guest Ashleigh Ogle, who is rapper Flvme’s ex girlfriend, made some belittling remarks about him. Ogle is known for working in the entertainment industry as well as being a social media influencer.

Story continues below Advertisement

During the episode, Lamayne and Ogle were talking about the “Fufa” hitmaker’s reaction to a picture that showed off Flvme’s manhood. Ogle then dropped a bomb when she said he wasn’t “packing”, which is slang for he isn’t well endowed. 😳😳😳😂😂😂



"Flvme is NOT packing though"



- Ashleigh Ogle, Flvme's ex-girlfriend reveals 🙈



Where I come from packing means to have a massive penis!😆



On #POVxGigi:https://t.co/oWYt20lGqY

Sol Phenduka Musa MPHO WA BADIMO Mamelodi Sundowns Jacob Zuma Matatiele Richards Bay pic.twitter.com/sl6Cp2SfCY — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) August 9, 2022 Unimpressed, Flvme’s responded by throwing shade to Gigi Lamayne’s music career on Twitter. “HOW BAD IS THE MUSIC FOR YOU TO START A WHOLE SHOW ?😂😭,” he Tweeted.

HOW BAD IS THE MUSIC FOR YOU TO START A WHOLE SHOW ?😂😭 — 𝐅𝐋𝐕𝐌𝐄 (@FlvmeSA) August 11, 2022 Lamayne responded with a video in which she defended herself and claimed that the pair were not of the same calibre. She said: “Mina, target market yami ine mali (my target market has money), they’re booking me and I travel in the name of my music. “You’re not my target market. If you don’t know my music that’s also fine. But check the catalogue, check bookings, check the awards.”

Story continues below Advertisement

"My nose is very clean darling, I can go for a drug test now" 😳😳😳



Gigi Lamayne is directly to the point, she even addressed more pressing issues about drugs? 😭😭😭



Flvme will have to quit music & try gumboot dance or something 🤣



Penuel Basotho Nota Enca DJ Sbu Sbahle pic.twitter.com/iksnhgZvfH — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) August 12, 2022 She then added that she’s a pioneer of what she’s doing and hasn’t copied anyone, before referencing how she felt Flvme mimics Travis Scott and Emtee. She also defended how she got co-signed by Khuli Chana by comparing it to how Flvme was put on by A-Reece. “I’m not a musician baby, I’m a brand. It’s not about music, I have my ways of making money,” she added. She then called him out for not responding to other men like Scooby Nero who’d put out diss tracks against him and instead chose to attack a woman.

Story continues below Advertisement

“My nose is very clean darling, I can go for a drug test right now,” she added, seemingly referencing him being on drugs. “Don’t disrespect me, I’m sober as a judge. If you felt like that podcast pressed you so much you should’ve DM’d me like the rest of the other celebrities wanting to come onto the podcast. Don’t fight me, go fight your ex girlfriend.” Elsewhere, Flvme’s former labelmate A-Reece shared a cryptic message on Friday afternoon that fans think is a reveal of the release day of his eagerly anticipated album, “Paradise 2”.