Gigi Lamayne survives car hijack and near-rape ordeal

Hip hop star Gigi Lamayne says she narrowly escaped death at the hands of the hijackers who wanted to rape her.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the “Bozza” hitmaker shared the shocking details of the hijack of her Hyundai H1, that she and her team were travelling in.

The star said the incident took place at the Allandale off-ramp, near Midrand, in Joburg.

“My team and I have just been hijacked. H1 JG 75 TF GPHyundai 2019. Please keep a lookout.

“That’s why I have my phone. I just got out and I ran with my phone. I know it wasn’t the safest thing to do,” revealed the star.

The star expressed her gratitude to God and her ancestors for sparing her life.

She added: “I ran for my life cause honestly, I told him to kill me before trying to violate me. Rather take the car.

“You won’t take my dignity though. And guess what? I know for a fact a higher power protected us tonight.”

My team and I have just been hijacked . H1 JG 75 TF GP Hyundai 2019. Please keep a look out . That’s why I have my phone. I just got out and I ran with my phone. I know it wasn’t the safest thing to do — #AlbumMode (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 19, 2021

She further explained that the hijacker wanted to rape her as punishment for throwing her phone away.

“He wanted to rape me as punishment for throwing my phone into the bush. Take the car broer. Just leave me intact,” said Gigi.

The star later updated her fans, announcing that her car was found.

She shared a video clip of the car, simply captioning the post: “It’s been found! ”Thank you so so much!

In the video, Gigi is also heard in the background hailing praises to God and her ancestors that the car was found.

“Guys, the power of God. The power of ancestors. The car was found and they thought that they were taking out the tracker," she said.

She added: "We literally found the damn car. If this is not my ancestors and God, I don’t know what this is… the tracker people were used by my ancestors to find this car.”

He wanted to rape me as punishment for throwing my phone into the bush. Take the car broer. Just leave me intact. — #AlbumMode (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 19, 2021

Fans flooded the “Ice Cream” hitmaker with with messages of love and support.

Below are some of the reactions.

🙏🏽 We thank Modimo for your Safety Gigi❤️ — KhuliYano (@KhuliChana) May 20, 2021

@Gigi_Lamayne Just saw what happened! Nobody should have to make the choice you had to make, but it’s one too many women identify with. You’re a fucking badass and I’m so happy you’re safe. Sending so much love 🥺💜 — Jo Lurie (@TheJoLurie) May 20, 2021

