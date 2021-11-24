Gigi Lamayne takes legal action against Inno Morolong

Local rapper Gigi Lamayne has tasked her attorneys with issuing a legal letter to socialite Inno Morolong. The award-winning rapper turned to the law after Morolong took to social media to slander her with accusations of going after every man Morolong has dated.

The host of “Africa's Top40” on TikTok had briefly addressed the situation in an IG Live and made it clear that she wouldn't be drawn into the social media drama. She has now made a bold move, making her stance on the matter very clear. Gigi shared on Instagram that she engaged with her attorneys regarding the statements and videos published by Morolong.

Her caption read: "In light of all the statements and videos published by Inno Morolong, I have since engaged my attorneys to take over the matter and I will not be making any further comments/statements regarding this issue. The letter from my attorneys sent to Ms. Morolong earlier today is attached hereto.” Her attorney's letter said Gigi had suffered and continues to suffer irreparable reputational harm and impairment of her dignity and career, because of the statement Morolong made. Morolong has been instructed to stop posting offensive and defamatory statements, posts or videos on social media about Gigi.

She has also been instructed to delete all the offensive and defamatory statements and videos she made about the "Fufa" rapper. Morolong has been given a deadline of Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 8.30am to carry out the instructions in the letter, which include a video apology and retraction to Gigi. The rapper is also seeking R1 million in damages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi LaMayne (@gigi_lamayne) In a rant posted on her IG Stories, Morolong claimed the "Slaap Tiger" hitmaker is after her boyfriend, Fermi Large. She also questioned why she was following her boyfriend on the photo sharing social media platform. She said: “I've nva met this girl but she's after every man I date...wtf do u want from me???!!!

“I even blocked u but u busy going after me with ur struggling rap career...why u following my boyfriend???u want our drama to start again??? I will finish u gogo.” Morolong also referred to the "Feelin U" rapper as a "b*tch" and also claimed to not be afraid to step in the ring over her man. Gigi has dealt with Inno’s rant by showing social media users that there are things that are just not posted, tweeted or said in videos.

Morolong doesn't seem to be shaken by Gigi’s legal letter, and even shared on her IG Stories that she has the best legal team. Gigi is not the only Mzansi celebrity who has used her legal team to deal with offensive remarks made on social media. Controversial podcaster Rea Gopane has received two letters of demand, one from Bonang Matheba and one from Mr JazziQ for comments he made about them on his podcast, “Everything SA Music TV”.