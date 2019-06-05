Gigi Lamayne. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper and former Ambitiouz Entertainment artist Gigi Lamayne has weighed in on the #FreeEmtee saga on Monday. This comes after the Roll Up rapper started posting #FreeEmtee in a bid to have his fans help him get out of his current record deal with Ambitiouz Entertainment.

The list of artists who have left Ambitiouz Entertainment after voicing their grievances online includes Amanda Black, Fifi Cooper, A-Reece and Gigi Lamayne.

Following fans responding to the #FreeEmtee call, a Twitter user commented that if the Abantu rapper had to leave Ambitiouz Entertainment that he would lose everything.

To which Lamayne responded: "I lost everything. Almost lost my life. Oxygen still in my lungs. I’ll be just fine."

She further said: "Leaving an unhealthy situation will always separate the cowards from the Kings. Pick a box."

Lamayne also stated that she was "broke", at her "breaking point" and that as a musician your "supporters are (the) key" in being able to leave a bad situation. And encouraged Emtee to leave the label and said that he will survive the situation.

Ambitiouz Entertainment has not commented about the Emtee situation as of yet.