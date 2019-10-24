Global Citizen removes image of Uyinene and Riky Rick after backlash









Riky Rick and Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: Screenshot

Global Citizen removed an image of Uyinene Mrwetyana and Riky Rick for their Rage In The City reward post following backlash on Wednesday. This comes after the charitable initiative posted a new reward for Rage In The City and tweeps were unhappy about the image of Uyinene in the article.

Many users on the micro-blogging website felt that it was insensitive to use her image to promote an event.

What's wrong with the picture is that it's being used to promote a party. Whether it was there 5 years ago or not is not relevant, her family is still mourning. And of course they used her picture for memorial purposes, IT WAS HER MEMORIAL. — NoMxolisi (@lisii_s) October 23, 2019

Global Citizens and Riky?? Hebanna Jesu!! — #ASKHUZEKI (@dm_keey) October 23, 2019

It's especially crass since Uyinene's family had to release a statement asking people not to profit off her image. — Nomfundo Ngcobo (@NomfundoNgcobo) October 23, 2019

Is this not about using her image for promotion though? 🤔 — Basani Mbhalati (@bassiexf) October 23, 2019

Hold up, that looks like Uyinene or is it just me? https://t.co/HsyLTlfCDP — Neo Sukude (@neo_sukude) October 23, 2019

are u guys going to this? pic.twitter.com/VU0p0ovzkI — snore algebra (@_MisterLu) October 23, 2019

I can't believe Riky Rick and his team are using Uyinene's picture to promote their event 🤦🏻‍♂️💔



First it was "aboKarabo" now this!! pic.twitter.com/mz8Nd2SrUy — Yesu Nyana Ka Thixo (@uYesuKrestu) October 23, 2019

Following the backlash they changed the picture of the post with an image from a previous Rage In The City but a user claiming to be fer friend branded the use of her image as "disrespectful".

Global Citizen has now removed the image but i just wanted to say that THERE IS EVERYTHING WRONG WITH USING MY FRIENDS FACE TO PROMOTE AN EVENT. SHE SHOULD NEVER BE USED FOR ANYONE’S MONETARY OR PERSONAL GAIN. SHE IS NOT A BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY. IT’S DISRESPECTFUL. LET HER REST. — uyinene is love (@SinoNorman) October 23, 2019

Global Citizen did release a statement regarding the matter: "Global Citizen has apologised for use of the late Uyinene’s image in a Rewards email competition for (Rage in the City) that was sent to the Global Citizen South Africa database on Tuesday, 22 October 2019. The image was not used to gain profit and that it has been removed from all our platforms. Global Citizen team.”