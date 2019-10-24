Global Citizen removes image of Uyinene and Riky Rick after backlash
What's wrong with the picture is that it's being used to promote a party. Whether it was there 5 years ago or not is not relevant, her family is still mourning. And of course they used her picture for memorial purposes, IT WAS HER MEMORIAL.— NoMxolisi (@lisii_s) October 23, 2019
Global Citizens and Riky?? Hebanna Jesu!!— #ASKHUZEKI (@dm_keey) October 23, 2019
It's especially crass since Uyinene's family had to release a statement asking people not to profit off her image.— Nomfundo Ngcobo (@NomfundoNgcobo) October 23, 2019
Is this not about using her image for promotion though? 🤔— Basani Mbhalati (@bassiexf) October 23, 2019
Hold up, that looks like Uyinene or is it just me? https://t.co/HsyLTlfCDP— Neo Sukude (@neo_sukude) October 23, 2019
are u guys going to this? pic.twitter.com/VU0p0ovzkI— snore algebra (@_MisterLu) October 23, 2019
I can't believe Riky Rick and his team are using Uyinene's picture to promote their event 🤦🏻♂️💔— Yesu Nyana Ka Thixo (@uYesuKrestu) October 23, 2019
First it was "aboKarabo" now this!! pic.twitter.com/mz8Nd2SrUy
Global Citizen has now removed the image but i just wanted to say that THERE IS EVERYTHING WRONG WITH USING MY FRIENDS FACE TO PROMOTE AN EVENT. SHE SHOULD NEVER BE USED FOR ANYONE’S MONETARY OR PERSONAL GAIN. SHE IS NOT A BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY. IT’S DISRESPECTFUL. LET HER REST.— uyinene is love (@SinoNorman) October 23, 2019