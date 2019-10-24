Riky Rick and Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: Screenshot
Global Citizen removed an image of Uyinene Mrwetyana and Riky Rick for their Rage In The City reward post following backlash on Wednesday. 

This comes after the charitable initiative posted a new reward for Rage In The City and tweeps were unhappy about the image of Uyinene in the article. 

Many users on the micro-blogging website felt that it was insensitive to use her image to promote an event. 

Following the backlash they changed the picture of the post with an image from a previous Rage In The City but a user claiming to be fer friend branded the use of her image as "disrespectful". 

Global Citizen did release a statement regarding the matter:  "Global Citizen has apologised for use of the late Uyinene’s image in a Rewards email competition for (Rage in the City) that was sent to the Global Citizen South Africa database on Tuesday, 22 October 2019. The image was not used to gain profit and that it has been removed from all our platforms. Global Citizen team.”