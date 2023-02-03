Gloria Bosman joins Samro board of directors

Samro recently announced the appointment shortly after the news that Annabell Lebethe was appointed the new CEO. The organisation wants to reiterate the agenda of greater female inclusion.

The statement released said: “Samro is pleased to announce the appointment of another female member to its board of directors, as it continues to strive for greater female inclusion – not only within the organisation itself, but across the entire music industry.”

Bosman is a jazz, African, rock and gospel vocalist and also an accomplished producer, composer, vocal and presenter.

To date, she has six albums to her credit under her own name as a solo artist and has performed across the globe in countries such as the UK, France, Finland, Australia, Nigeria, Namibia and Zimbabwe, as well as completing a three-country tour in South America.