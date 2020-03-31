'Goliaths Go Live' to offer live entertainment on Sky Room Live

It's "Day 5" of the national lockdown and South Africans are starting to get itchy feet. To make saying indoors a little easier, comedy giants, the Goliaths, have put together a special virtual comedy show to keep on entertaining and connecting with their audience. "Goliaths Go Live" starts on Tuesday, March 31 at 2pm on Sky Room Live and continues daily. The Goliaths have partnered with live streaming pioneers Sky Room Live because they feel that even though we are under lockdown, we are still a country that can laugh at one another and at ourselves during the most testing of times. The format of the show will feature all three of the Goliaths along with a special guest each day – ranging from other comedians, musicians, politicians etc.

In the first installment of "Goliath’s Go Live", Nicholas, Donovan and Jason will give you their comedic, light-hearted take on lockdown 101, along with segments like the weather (from their windows), and the ‘Millennials’ take on the pandemic’ from comedian Lindy Johnson.

Expect a guest comedian or celebrity to be on the show daily who will join the guys as they chat about what content is out there, and which memes are doing the rounds with the sole aim of making you LOL on your couches and quote their quips on your socials.

If you want something silly to be featured, post it and tag #GoliathsGoLive and #SkyRoomLive.

The service is free for now because it aims to keep you entertained while safe at home, and to get brand partners to come onboard so that the artists, comedians and crews can make a living at a time when concerts are prohibited.