Winter has officially arrived and as we know, there are thousands on the streets who will suffer the brutal weather conditions that comes with it. “Good Hope FM” has set out on its annual “Keep Cape Town Warm” campaign in the hopes of spreading awareness and perhaps saving lives with its blanket collecting initiative.

Capetonians have come out in support by donating thousands of blankets and tons of food to one of the biggest winter outreach projects in the Mother City, 14 years since the project was first launched. This year’s campaign will run throughout May and June, distributing blankets and non-perishable food to where it’s needed most, in partnership with the “Community Chest”. Distributions will be made throughout the campaign to make sure it reaches those in need in time for the winter chill. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Hope FM (@goodhopefm) “Big Breakfast Show” host Stan Mars told IOL Entertainment: “I’m so passionate about this project. Living in Cape Town is the best of both worlds, because when we have summer we have the best weather, but when it’s winter it’s really cold here.

“We have homes, blankets and cars etc, but unfortunately there are a lot of people suffering during this time. It’s another thing being homeless and cold; it’s a different beast, so a blanket might mean little to me or you, but for one who doesn’t have one, it’s life changing. “Being part of this project is so heart warming, seeing people come out in their numbers to support. “If ever there was a time to help, it’s now, so give what you can.”