Gospel fraternity mourns passing of Pastor Israel Mosehla

South Africa woke up to shocking news of the passing of music producer and gospel star Pastor Israel Mosehla. Mosehla was a pastor and worship leader at House Ministries International in Johannesburg. He was 50 years old. Details surrounding Mosehla’s passing are yet to be announced. His strong religious and musical background come from his parents, who were both preachers and musicians. The family released three albums with Gallo in the ‘80s. In 1985 the star, together with his brother Isaiah Mosehla and two friends Bongani Matsobane and Jabu Nkabinde, formed a dynamic gospel Group called G Effect. The group released two albums produced by the legendary Sizwe Zako.

Between 2003 and 2005, Mosehla and the G-Effect toured the US, Europe and Brazil. The group also toured other countries including Zambia, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Senegal and Zimbabwe.

Mosehla later went solo, with his debut album Nzulu, a blend of praise and worship songs.

He worked with Sipho “Big Fish” Makhabane and Ringo Mkhari as co-producers Musa Malinga, Mxolisi and Musa Mngwenya.

In 2007, Mosehla launched his own record label, Kgabo Music Productions, and released the album Endaweni Ephakeme.

The gospel fraternit,y including Lebo Sekgobela, Bucy Radebe and radio host and gospel star Seipati “Thwasa” Seoke took to social media to express their heartbreak and share their messages of support to the Mosehla family.

“A very sad day today! May your soul rest in eternal peace. 💔💔💔#RIPIraelMosehla,” tweeted gospel singer Lebo Sekgobela.

A very sad day today! May your soul rest in eternal peace. 💔💔💔#RIPIraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/mfYlSfH05j — Lebo_sekgobela (@SekgobelaLebo) January 11, 2021

“You sang at my dad's funeral two years ago. My heart is aching as I hear of your passing. My heart is heavy. I need grace just to get through the show today. Oh Modimo, bona bana ba hae le mofumahadi. Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face Rest in Glory @IsraelMosehla... #RIPIsraelMosehla,” said Lesedi FM presenter and gospel singer Thwasa.

You sang at my dad's funeral two years ago. My heart is aching as I hear of your passing. My heart is heavy. I need grace just to get through the show today. Oh Modimo, bona bana ba hae le mofumahadi. 😭😭😭 Rest in Glory @IsraelMosehla... #monatebreakfastshow #RIPIsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/aM1CF4rKlq — SustainedMomentum (@Twasagirl) January 11, 2021

“So sad to learn of the passing of Ps Israel Mosehla; what a gift he was to the body of Christ. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. #RIPIsraelMosehla,” wrote musician Enzo Masiya.

So sad to learn of the passing of Ps Israel Mosehla; what a gift he was to the body of Christ.



My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. #RIPIsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/rRXvB5DNdN — Enzo (@EnzoMasiya) January 11, 2021

“It it well💔💔” added singer Bucy Radebe.

Tributes continue to pour in as fans remember the gospel star.

What a loss 😔 the kingdom of the light here on earth land of the living has lost one mighty warrior Pastor Israel Mosehla.

Condolences to friends and family 😢 #RIPIsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/HcJP5VYyGq — Billy Sigudla (@billysigudla1) January 11, 2021