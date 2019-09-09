Hlengiwe Mhlaba. Picture: Supplied

Multiple-award winning gospel star Hlengiwe Mhlaba is recovering in hospital following a car accident on Saturday. Mhlaba reportedly sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

The gospel sensation was travelling to a show in Mpumalanga when the accident happened in Melmoth, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal.

Family spokesman Nkululeko Khanyi said the singer was trying to avoid an oncoming car, when she lost control of her car and it rolled.

“She tried to avoid the car and her Mercedes-Benz went up the mountain and rolled,” Khanyi told Daily Sun.

“We ask the nation to continue to pray for her speedy recovery as well ,” added Khanyi.

Fans of the star took to different social media platforms, to wish Mhlaba well.

"May God heal the pains in every part of the body of mama Hlengi in Jesus name. Amen," commented Keora B Lebona on Facebbok.

"Get well mother we need you," wrote Thandiswa Hoga.

"Speed recovery Mam Hlengiwe 💕💕," added Thabie TeeTabitha.

Speedy recovery to gospel star, Hlengiwe Mhlaba; after being involved in a car accident in Melmoth, yesterday 😰 pic.twitter.com/4aYPmu7RoQ — Ayanda M* (@Ayola_M) September 8, 2019

Hlengiwe Mhlaba was involved in a car accident on Saturday afternoon. #PrayForHlengiweMhlaba



This is the third accident Mhlaba has been involved in.

She had an accident earlier this year in Durban and another four months ago on her way to Johannesburg from Durban.