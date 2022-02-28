Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad defends his statement on suicide, says he was once suicidal too

Award-winning gospel star Dumi Mkokstad found himself in hot water after expressing views that rubbed upped many the wrong way. In a now-deleted tweet, the singer said: “Suicide isn't the solution. Christ is.” This was after news emerged of Riky Rick’s death.

The hip hop star allegedly committed suicide after a long battle with depression. Taking to Twitter, Dumi opened up about his own battles and set the record straight about his “misunderstood tweet”. “Maybe let’s start here. I have been through depression myself and would never not understand anyone's reaction to it.

People deal with situations differently and I will never judge anyone who may go through that. — #DUMI_MKOKSTAD (@Dumi_MkokstadSa) February 25, 2022 “Because I have been through depression I wrote tweets yesterday with the #RIKYRICK_I_UNDERSTAND because I have been there and was on the verge of committing suicide myself. “Therefore I can never judge anyone who ends up taking their lives because I know exactly what they’re facing,” he tweeted.

Therefore I can never judge anyone who ends up taking their lives becos I know exactly wat they’re facing — #DUMI_MKOKSTAD (@Dumi_MkokstadSa) February 25, 2022 The singer further explained that he was simply sharing what had helped him when he was battling depression. “It would be extremely stupid and insensitive of me to criticise those who have passed on. I am simply sharing with those who may be going through depression that Christ helped me. I believe he can help you.” It would be extremely stupid and insensitive of me to criticise those who have passed on….



I say this with Love ♥️ — #DUMI_MKOKSTAD (@Dumi_MkokstadSa) February 25, 2022 Riky Rick died last week Wednesday at the age of 34.