Grandmaster DJ Ready D turns mess into a message of hope

When a fire raged through the home of grandmaster DJ Ready D in October last year, he had no idea that the damaged goods would tell their stories at his first art exhibition. The exhibition, “Music Beyond the Flames”, opens in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, at RLabs, in partnership with the non-profit organisation GCAP (Great Cape Ambassadors Program), on April 6.

DJ Ready D, whose real name is Deon Daniels, spoke to IOL Entertainment ahead of art exhibition in his home town. Ready D said: “We are excited to have a group of phenomenal artists on board such as Falko, Dion Cupido , Da Beard and Bradley Bailey. “Each artist will provide their unique interpretation of the theme of this exhibition titled ‘Music Beyond The Flames’.”

Car on exhibition. Picture: Ference Isaacs Ready D will be doing a “art of DJing” demo and DJs Eazy and Azhul will facilitate the interaction by sharing information about the music and giving the public an opportunity to get close to the turntables. The exhibition will serve as a fundraising event and the money raised from the sale of the artworks will allow GCAP to continue its youth development, feeding programmes and road safety initiatives. Ready D recalled the day of the fire in which many of the family’s possessions were destroyed.

“Sadly, a lifetime collection of vinyls also met its demise in the inferno. “An estimate of 5 000 records were destroyed. This collection contained rare and iconic vinyls that helped to introduce and cultivate hip hop culture in South Africa since the 1980s. Bag of vinyls. Pixture: Ference Isaacs “Each piece has a powerful story attached that moved people physically as well as their emotions and souls. Limited edition ‘Prophets Of Da City’s’ international pressings also fell victim to the blaze.

“Thankfully a group of visionaries and artists helped us realise that there is a story, art and value in the salvaged items,” said Ready D. “This is a healing process.” He added: “We will be connecting the art of hip hop, dancing specifically breaking, as an additional feature. The art pieces on display are deeply influenced by hip hop culture.”