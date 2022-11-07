Green Baker steps into the spotlight with debut album ‘Mr Right’

Nigerian artist Green Baker is putting his best foot forward as a solo musician with the release of his debut album “Mr Right”. Born Adebayo Daramola, the music producer is in his element with this album, where he got to work with multi-faceted producer Ivory I.

Story continues below Advertisement

His stage name Green Baker has an encoded meaning: Green means evergreen and Baker means someone that bakes. He aims to become an artist with no limitations on what he can create. The “Mr Right” album was created over the past year of great change and turmoil in the world. Inspired by different aspects of life from political, social and romantic. The Nigerian-based artist was greatly affected by the end-SARS movement that claimed countless young lives.

On the album, he worked with South Africa’s Rethabile Khumalo and Qwesta Kufet and Adebola from Nigeria. “I had a good experience working with these great musicians,” he told IOL Entertainment. When it came to his creative process Baker said: “I mainly produced or started the songs myself then worked with my friend and label founder, Ivory I, on completing the beats.”

Story continues below Advertisement

“Overall each track instrumental also inspired the vocal melodies,” he said. When creating the album, Baker took his time as he wanted to deliver “a strong concise project”. Not being in a rush helped Baker and his team to also not stumble on any challenges.

Story continues below Advertisement

Having worked as an independent artist for most of his journey, Baker shared that he is now grateful to have the full backing of his record label HighLight Music. The budding electronic music record label boasts a global network of partnerships dedicated to elevating its artists. Founded by entrepreneur, rapper and producer, Ivory I, the label aims to put music first. “I have been making music most of my life, independently, it has not been easy for real. My journey as an artist has been keeping hopes alive and being consistent,” he said.

Baker describes his sound as Rhythm and Afrobeat, a broad sound that allows him creative freedom. When it comes to keeping authentic as an artist, Baker says he creates music based on what he feels it should sound like and not what is trending. “Even if I’m gonna jump on a trend I still got to do it in my own way. My music is influenced by calmness and a clear vision of self, first and foremost,” he said.