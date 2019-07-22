Greg Aldridge and Lucky du Plessis. Picture: Twitter

The saying that “all good things come to a end" became evident on Monday when 947 announced that former Metro FM radio host DJ Fresh will be joining the station as new drivetime showtime host. In a press statement, while welcoming DJ Fresh to 947 family, the station manager Thando Makhunga also announced that the current drive show hosts Greg Aldridge and Lucky du Plessis will be moved to a new slot.

“Current hosts of the drive time show, The Greg & Lucky Drive, Greg Aldridge and Lucky du Plessis will remain part for the 947 family and will host a new weekend show,” read the statement.

“We thank Greg and Lucky for their humour, hard-work and for driving Johannesburg home in a way that only Greg and Lucky could. Listeners can look forward to their special brand of charm as they take on 947 weekends,” said Makhunga.

Taking to social media on Monday, the duo paid a heartfelt tribute to their fans, reassuring them that they are still part of the 947 family.

"It's been a long journey on @947 we've been together for six years and it's been an amazing incredible experience. Thanks for listening especially those who were around when we first started. Change can be difficult but change is good. #GregandLucky". P.s You'll hear us soon,❤️

Amid the celebrations, fans of #GregandLucky took to social media to express their disappointment at the move.

Gonna miss u 2 guys on the afternoon drive tho.... Always made for good laughter and smiles in peak hour traffic tho — wayne james (@lukin247) July 22, 2019

My heart is in pieces💔💔💔💔 — tumi2mymom (@Tumi_Motswasele) July 22, 2019



