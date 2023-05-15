Gregory Maqoma recognised as Artfluence Human Rights Champion

Theatre practitioner, choreographer and dance teacher Gregory Vuyani Maqoma has been named the 2023 Artfluence Human Rights Champion in recognition of his remarkable career, courage and commitment to social justice. The Soweto-born star was recently awarded this big honour at the closing of the third annual Artfluence Human Rights Festival presented by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Launched in 2021 by the centre, the awards are set to honour and celebrate individuals who advocate, promote and protect human rights through their craft. According to the press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, Maqoma was also recognised for being a pioneering voice defending artists’ rights during the Covid-19 pandemic. His visionary efforts led to the establishment of the Stand Foundation (Sustaining Theatre and Dance) which he chaired over the past two years.

Maqoma has since passed the baton to child rights activist, Yvette Hardie, but continues to serve on the foundation board. “The Centre for Creative Arts recognises the significant body of work that Gregory Maqoma has created that represents his commitment to social justice and to giving dignity to people. He fearlessly speaks out against injustices,“ said Dr Ismail Mahomed, the director of the Centre for Creative Arts. “His achievements both nationally and internationally as a choreographer of stature as a dynamic artist, public intellectual and social justice champion makes him a respected choice for the 2023 Artfluence Human Rights Champion Award,” he said.

In a press statement shared on his Instagram page, Maqoma said he accepted the Artfluence Human Rights Award with “a deep sense of gratitude, humility and responsibility”. “It couldn’t have come at a better time when this year marks my 50th Birthday which is celebrated with works that are about legacy, both lived and living. “I am deeply honoured to follow in the footsteps steps of the past winners of the Award, Sibongile Mngoma (2021) for her courageous expose of the mismanagement and maladministration of the DSAC PESP Fund, Bev Ditsie (2022) for her long-standing work as a gay rights activist and for using film as a medium for her expression,” he added.

It seems the advocacy for human rights runs in the family. In a moving Instagram post, Maqoma saluted his forefather who also fought for human rights over a century ago. “I recall the memory of my ancestor iNkosi Jongusombovhu Maqoma whose fight for justice and human dignity was not all in vain, 100 years later after his passing I was born. “His/Story set other things in motion. It was an early stimulus to the beginning of my rebellion against injustice and human distortion.

“How fortunate for me that the performing arts became the catalyst that fuelled my desire for social change, growing up next to a hostel that housed migrant workers who performed their traditional dances and introduced me to isicathamiya which is vastly used in my work as a dance of defiance. “For my life of activism and commitment to social change, using dance to speak the truth, to confront the controlled institutions of culture, of government, of society where the truth-seekers are often punished, oppressed and discriminated.” Maqoma also thanked the “powerful women” who brought him up and contributed to his success.

“I have been fortunate to have been brought up by powerful women who have shaped my world of dance. My mother often parked my dance clothes in my bag and created costumes for my first work ‘Here, Where and There’ which earned my first award. “To Sylvia Glasser, who not only created a space for black dancers in the 80s but ensured that I had a scholarship to attend my formal dance lesson in 1990. Your teachings continue to inspire the legacy I am living. Camagu.” Gregory Maqoma in in Exit/Exist. Picture: Supplied In 2021, the award was presented to Sibongile Mngoma for her courageous expose of the mismanagement and maladministration of the DSAC PESP Fund that was intended to support artists during the tenure of former Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa.