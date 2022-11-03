Gregory Maqoma remembers the late Mncedisi Shabangu on his 53rd birthday

Theatre legend and veteran choreographer Gregory Maqoma paid his respects to late friend, Mncedisi Shabangu, on what would have been his 53rd birthday. Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, November 3, the “Third World Express” producer remembered Shabangu with a sweet birthday tribute.

Story continues below Advertisement

He wrote: “Happy Birthday in heaven my dear friend 🎂🌹 Mncedisi Shabangu”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gregory Vuyani Maqoma (@gregmaqoma) The award-winning stage and TV actor and playwright died on July 24. Best known for his role as Khulekani Ngobese on the e.tv. soapie “Rhythm City”, Shabangu starred in several other local productions including “The Lab”, “Ingozi” and “Home Sweet Home”.

Shabangu started his acting career in the early 1990s as a member of various theatre groups in Kanyamazane, in Nelspruit. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Shabangu also starred in several stage plays including “Secret Agenda”, “Orpheus”, “Ways of Dying” and “Call us Crazy”. He directed productions such as “Kanyamazane”, “Wangesheya-Wangesheya”, and “Vuka Machel” at the Market Theatre.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shabangu was hailed by his colleague James Ngcobo as the greatest storyteller of our time. “Mncedisi was one of the greatest storytellers this country has ever produced, and I’m not just saying this because Mncedisi has passed away, it is the truth. “Anyone who has acted or been around Mncedisi would tell you, he was an orator of note,” said Ngcobo, in a recent interview with IOL Entertainment.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ngcobo, who directed his last performance in Athol Fugard's acclaimed play, “Blood Knot”, which was staged at the Baxter in May, said Shabangu’s death had left a huge gap in the arts sector. “Blood Knot” was a reunion between Ngcobo and Shabangu. In 2006, the duo collaborated on “The Suitcase”, which won Shabangu a Naledi Award for best supporting actor. Shabangu also served as its associate artistic director as well as artistic director at the Windybrow Arts Centre.

With a passion for youth development, Shabangu went back to his village and began working with aspiring actors. It was his work in the village that caught the eye of producers and directors who wanted to collaborate with him. “I loved his passion for mentoring directors and playwrights. I went back home to Nelspruit and started programmes that never existed there,” said Ngcobo. “He was always about what else can we do. Mncedisi was not great at receiving, he was great at giving,” he added.