Grieving fans pay tribute to actress Sindi Buthelezi

The cause of her death is still unknown, however the star’s family said a statement would be released in the course of Wednesday.

The 32-year-old was well known for her role as Zinhle Mathe, Chopper’s (Mandla Gaduka) girlfriend on SABC1 soapie “Generations” in 2013.

After the show went through a rebranding, Buthelezi did not return to her role. In 2014 she was spotted on “Soul City” where she played Ntombi, and in 2016 she appeared in e.tv's telenovela “Ashes to Ashes” as Patience Khumalo.

Hey fam, meet Patience Khumalo tonight on Ashes to Ashes at 20:00 only on Etv.😆😆😆 — IG:Sindi.Buthelezi (@cinderellajnr) June 14, 2016

She also played a reporter in Mzansi Magic’s “Isibaya”.