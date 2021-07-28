EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Sindi Buthelezi. Picture: Supplied
Grieving fans pay tribute to actress Sindi Buthelezi

By Alyssia Birjalal

Former “Generations” actress Sindi Buthelezi has died.

The cause of her death is still unknown, however the star’s family said a statement would be released in the course of Wednesday.

The 32-year-old was well known for her role as Zinhle Mathe, Chopper’s (Mandla Gaduka) girlfriend on SABC1 soapie “Generations” in 2013.

After the show went through a rebranding, Buthelezi did not return to her role. In 2014 she was spotted on “Soul City” where she played Ntombi, and in 2016 she appeared in e.tv's telenovela “Ashes to Ashes” as Patience Khumalo.

She also played a reporter in Mzansi Magic’s “Isibaya”.

Since the news of her death broke on Tuesday, grieving fans have flooded Twitter with condolence messages for the actress.

“Rest In Peace Sindi Buthelezi. I'm TIRED!!! I'm exhausted of these RIPs of such exceptional and exemplary SOULS. Fly high Baby Girl,” said @NkululekoZamani.

@tsepomhlongo said: “@Our_DA sends our heartfelt condolences to the family of actress Sindi Buthelezi, former Generations and ”Ashes to Ashes“ star.

“Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?” #RIPSindiButhelezi“.

“Sindi Buthelezi, May she Rest in Peace,” said @TheSecretSarah.

Born in Gauteng, Buthelezi stepped foot into the world of film and theatre at grass-roots level.

In 2013 she got her big break when she bagged her role on “Generations”, the country’s number one telenovela at the time.

