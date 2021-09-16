Gugu Gumede on mom's passing: ‘our hearts are in shambles’

Actress Gugu Gumede pays a heartfelt tribute to her mother, the late National Freedom Party leader, Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi. The 59-year-old politician died at Umhlanga Hospital in Durban on September 6.

Known for the character of a prophetess, Mamlambo, in the popular soapie Uzalo, the star took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing the pain of losing a parent, while paying a moving tribute to her mother. “There is never a point in life where one wishes to walk the path that I am on, but such is life – we are born, we fulfil our assignment to the best of our abilities, and we depart,” said Gumede. The star also hailed her mother as a “giant” and “king”, a “pioneer and activist who changed many people’s lives”.

“She came from nothing and had the task of breaking many generational curses; blessing many family members in between.” She paid an emotional tribute to her “best friend and “confidante.” “Words will never be enough to express our appreciation for the love and affection that she single-handedly raised us with.

“We never lacked; and when the opportunity presented itself, we ensured that she never did too – and we are appreciative of this. “We thank God that she lived long enough to watch her children be successful in their own rights, and bless her for it in return. “Today, we are at peace knowing that she rests with the knowledge that she was loved and appreciated immensely.

“Hamba kahle Njinji. “Yengwayo. “Our hearts are in shambles, but we remain as strong as you were.

“I am so proud to be your daughter, Manqondo. “I’ll always walk tall. You did it!” The star also took the opportunity to thank her fans and followers for their support during the difficult time.

“I may not be able to answer every call, text or DM – but I see them, and I’m appreciative. “May God continue to bless you all and watch over your loved ones. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gugu Gumede (@itsgugugumede) Speaking at her mother’s funeral, she remained strong and full of life even after she suffered a stroke in 2014.